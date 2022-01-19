Creative Planning Has $2.69 Million Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Creative Planning trimmed its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,916 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in DexCom by 2.6% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,349,818 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,925,601,000 after buying an additional 133,197 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 9.5% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,324,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,817,964,000 after buying an additional 287,092 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in DexCom by 0.3% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,974,019 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $842,906,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $781,591,000 after purchasing an additional 542,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,748,126 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $744,433,000 after purchasing an additional 252,773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $520.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $515.00 to $618.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DexCom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.50.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $429.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.19 and a beta of 0.78. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.45 and a twelve month high of $659.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $556.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $535.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. DexCom had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 1,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.93, for a total transaction of $684,611.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,420 shares of company stock valued at $8,597,547. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

