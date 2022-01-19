Creative Planning Has $3.09 Million Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Creative Planning lowered its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,815 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of URI. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $314.20 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $346.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.10. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $228.22 and a fifty-two week high of $414.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by ($0.22). United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on URI. Barclays lifted their price target on United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $439.00 to $317.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $364.70.

In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total value of $347,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

