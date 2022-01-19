Creative Planning Has $3.15 Million Stock Position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Creative Planning reduced its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,578 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $3,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IOO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 70.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 12,930 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,213,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 60,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 53.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 97,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,933,000 after buying an additional 34,033 shares during the period.

IOO opened at $76.30 on Wednesday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $62.60 and a twelve month high of $79.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.06 and a 200-day moving average of $74.77.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

