Creative Planning Has $3.30 Million Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,294 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $3,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,542.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $44.22 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.69 and its 200-day moving average is $43.16. The stock has a market cap of $63.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.89. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $35.04 and a twelve month high of $46.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.70.

In related news, EVP Ian T. Meredith sold 7,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total transaction of $303,247.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $29,813.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 266,117 shares of company stock worth $11,290,831. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

