Creative Planning Has $3.34 Million Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Creative Planning grew its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,855 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $3,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 49.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in Raymond James by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 50.0% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James stock opened at $104.94 on Wednesday. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $62.94 and a 52 week high of $110.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.05.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.35. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 20.50%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Raymond James from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.57.

In other news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total transaction of $340,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total value of $480,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,013 shares of company stock valued at $2,968,320. Corporate insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

