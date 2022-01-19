Creative Planning Has $3.36 Million Stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,542 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $3,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resource Planning Group boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 55,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $33.71 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.11. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $29.25 and a 52-week high of $34.94.

