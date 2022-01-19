Creative Planning Increases Holdings in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Creative Planning increased its position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in GDS were worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GDS. Aspex Management HK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 5,329,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,265 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 678.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,001,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,633,000 after purchasing an additional 873,080 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,319,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,021,000 after purchasing an additional 865,823 shares during the last quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 147.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 965,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,743,000 after purchasing an additional 575,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazelview Securities Inc. acquired a new position in GDS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,463,000. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on GDS from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on GDS from $111.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.20.

GDS opened at $42.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.48 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.91. GDS Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $38.46 and a 1-year high of $116.76.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($1.67). GDS had a negative net margin of 16.63% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

