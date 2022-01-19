Creative Planning Increases Stock Holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 203.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,037 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 35,557 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $2,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in BHP Group by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,475 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in BHP Group by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BHP shares. Bank of America lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

NYSE:BHP opened at $66.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $51.88 and a 12-month high of $82.07.

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

