Creative Planning Reduces Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Creative Planning lowered its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Humana were worth $3,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 18.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,241,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,534,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,251 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,047,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,448,139,000 after purchasing an additional 38,633 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Humana by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,624,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,493,769,000 after purchasing an additional 156,025 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Humana by 3.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,025,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,781,940,000 after purchasing an additional 151,466 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,041,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $901,182,000 after purchasing an additional 72,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total value of $22,737,728.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HUM opened at $387.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $435.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $430.98. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $351.20 and a fifty-two week high of $475.44. The firm has a market cap of $49.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 20.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $494.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.60.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

