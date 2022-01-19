Creative Planning Sells 10,520 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Creative Planning lowered its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 28.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,520 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $3,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ABC shares. Barclays boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.75.

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $133.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.75. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $100.71 and a one year high of $136.95. The firm has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.51.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.03. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 2,040.08% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $58.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.90%.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.66, for a total value of $1,454,034.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.07, for a total transaction of $3,301,602.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,865 shares of company stock worth $20,109,602 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

