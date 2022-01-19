Creative Planning Takes Position in Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE)

Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 85,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,921,000. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.08% of Veoneer at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Veoneer by 66.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Veoneer by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 234,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,990,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Veoneer by 7.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Veoneer by 23.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Veoneer by 14.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

Veoneer stock opened at $35.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 2.36. Veoneer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.28 and a 12 month high of $40.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.42.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.05. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 35.98% and a negative net margin of 23.39%. The firm had revenue of $391.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.96) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veoneer, Inc. will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Veoneer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Veoneer from $31.25 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Veoneer from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veoneer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.27.

About Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

