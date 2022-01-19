Creative Planning Takes Position in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX)

Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 368,105 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HIX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 352,007 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 216,567 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 133,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 38,811 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,161 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,586 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 14,806 shares during the period.

Get Western Asset High Income Fund II alerts:

Shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II stock opened at $6.81 on Wednesday. Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $7.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.94.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.049 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Profile

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.