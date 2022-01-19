CREDIT Tops 1-Day Volume of $141,489.00 (CREDIT)

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 19th. One CREDIT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, CREDIT has traded 18% higher against the dollar. CREDIT has a total market cap of $9,998.67 and approximately $141,489.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CREDIT Coin Profile

CREDIT (CRYPTO:CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. The official website for CREDIT is terra-credit.com. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

CREDIT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CREDIT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CREDIT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

