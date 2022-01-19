Credits Hits Market Capitalization of $5.59 Million (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 19th. One Credits coin can now be bought for $0.0250 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Credits has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Credits has a market capitalization of $5.59 million and approximately $305,942.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006600 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000183 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000273 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Profile

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Credits

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

