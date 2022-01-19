Credits Price Hits $0.0255 (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. One Credits coin can now be bought for $0.0255 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Credits has a total market capitalization of $5.70 million and approximately $306,093.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Credits has traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006545 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000204 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000032 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000251 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Coin Profile

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

