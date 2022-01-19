Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) Announces Dividend of GBX 9.50

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.13) per share on Friday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Crest Nicholson’s previous dividend of $4.10. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:CRST traded up GBX 8 ($0.11) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 347.60 ($4.74). The stock had a trading volume of 1,662,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,166. Crest Nicholson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 302 ($4.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 469 ($6.40). The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 350.29 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 382.11. The stock has a market cap of £893.06 million and a P/E ratio of 15.25.

Get Crest Nicholson alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRST shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Crest Nicholson to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 450 ($6.14) to GBX 410 ($5.59) in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.28) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Crest Nicholson to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 370 ($5.05) to GBX 390 ($5.32) in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 445 ($6.07) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.28) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crest Nicholson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 412.80 ($5.63).

In other news, insider David Arnold bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 348 ($4.75) per share, with a total value of £10,440 ($14,244.78).

About Crest Nicholson

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Crest Nicholson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crest Nicholson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.