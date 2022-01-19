Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,258,700 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the December 15th total of 1,017,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20.6 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on CWEGF shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Crew Energy from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Crew Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Desjardins raised Crew Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Crew Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Crew Energy from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.54.

Shares of OTCMKTS CWEGF opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.09. Crew Energy has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $3.03.

Crew Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in western Canada. Its business activities focus on the Montney resource, situated in northeast British Columbia. The company was founded on May 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Alberta, Canada.

