Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CEO Steven G. Mihaylo Purchases 3,000 Shares

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CEO Steven G. Mihaylo acquired 3,000 shares of Crexendo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $13,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CXDO traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.16. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,040. Crexendo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.97 and a fifty-two week high of $8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.94. The firm has a market cap of $76.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.40.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Crexendo had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $8.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 million. As a group, analysts expect that Crexendo, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CXDO. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 11.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 86.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 11,267 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the second quarter worth $105,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 10.3% during the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 239,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 22,337 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 24.5% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 101,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 20,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

CXDO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Crexendo in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crexendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Crexendo in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Crexendo Company Profile

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

