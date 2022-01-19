Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.
A number of analysts have commented on CRCT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cricut from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays lowered Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.
Shares of NASDAQ:CRCT traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.51. The stock had a trading volume of 36,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,443. Cricut has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $47.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.59.
In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 16,679 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.68 per share, with a total value of $444,995.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald B. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $232,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,247,091 shares of company stock worth $30,133,084 and sold 131,449 shares worth $3,336,876.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cricut during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,213,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,104,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cricut by 9,201.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,960,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,392 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut in the second quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Finally, Bowie Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cricut by 6.3% in the third quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 712,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,644,000 after purchasing an additional 42,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.39% of the company’s stock.
About Cricut
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.
