Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of analysts have commented on CRCT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cricut from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays lowered Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Get Cricut alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CRCT traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.51. The stock had a trading volume of 36,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,443. Cricut has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $47.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.59.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Cricut had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The company had revenue of $260.09 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Cricut will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 16,679 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.68 per share, with a total value of $444,995.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald B. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $232,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,247,091 shares of company stock worth $30,133,084 and sold 131,449 shares worth $3,336,876.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cricut during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,213,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,104,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cricut by 9,201.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,960,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,392 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut in the second quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Finally, Bowie Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cricut by 6.3% in the third quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 712,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,644,000 after purchasing an additional 42,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.39% of the company’s stock.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.