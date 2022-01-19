CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.39 Million

Equities analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) will announce $5.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $500,000.00 and the highest is $16.50 million. CRISPR Therapeutics reported sales of $370,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,356.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $905.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $902.00 million to $918.56 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $36.97 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $90.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CRISPR Therapeutics.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 45.64%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock.One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $530,000. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 990.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. 51.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $65.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 2.06. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $64.60 and a 52-week high of $208.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.16.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

