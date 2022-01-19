Critical Review: First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) versus SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) and First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.8% of SVB Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.8% of First Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of SVB Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of First Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares SVB Financial Group and First Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SVB Financial Group 31.79% 18.95% 1.23% First Bancorp 34.25% 12.07% 1.37%

Risk and Volatility

SVB Financial Group has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Bancorp has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SVB Financial Group and First Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SVB Financial Group 0 5 13 0 2.72 First Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus target price of $782.29, suggesting a potential upside of 17.05%. First Bancorp has a consensus target price of $52.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.43%. Given SVB Financial Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe SVB Financial Group is more favorable than First Bancorp.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SVB Financial Group and First Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SVB Financial Group $4.08 billion 9.61 $1.21 billion $32.76 20.40 First Bancorp $319.03 million 5.30 $81.48 million $3.82 12.44

SVB Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than First Bancorp. First Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SVB Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SVB Financial Group beats First Bancorp on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments. The SVB Private Bank segment offers a range of personal financial solutions for consumers. The SVB Capital segment focuses on venture capital investments. The SVB Leerink segment engages in equity and convertible capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, equity research, and sales and trading for growth and innovation-minded healthcare and life science companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts. The company’s offerings include credit cards, debit cards, letters of credit; safe deposit box rentals, bank money orders and electronic funds transfer services, including wire transfers. It provides loans for a range of consumer and commercial purposes, including loans for business, agriculture, real estate, personal uses, home improvement and automobiles. The company was founded on December 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Southern Pines, NC.

