Crust Network One Day Volume Reaches $1.06 Million (CRU)

Crust Network (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. One Crust Network coin can currently be bought for about $9.07 or 0.00021649 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crust Network has a total market cap of $27.79 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Crust Network has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004889 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00051862 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006723 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Crust Network

Crust Network is a coin. Its launch date was September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,062,357 coins. The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork . Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

