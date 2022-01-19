CryptoFlow (CFL) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $887.00

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded down 26.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 19th. One CryptoFlow coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CryptoFlow has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. CryptoFlow has a market cap of $230,996.47 and approximately $887.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00057732 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00063562 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,087.60 or 0.07397833 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,677.49 or 0.99858550 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00066233 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007659 BTC.

CryptoFlow Profile

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoFlow is cryptoflow.co.uk

CryptoFlow Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFlow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoFlow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

