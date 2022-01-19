CryptoTask Trading Down 10.8% Over Last Week (CTASK)

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 19th. CryptoTask has a total market cap of $356,528.52 and approximately $38,048.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoTask coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000640 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, CryptoTask has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00057979 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00065198 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,141.23 or 0.07446489 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,083.01 or 0.99760380 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00066547 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00007524 BTC.

CryptoTask Coin Profile

CryptoTask launched on January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,321,485 coins. CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task . The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

