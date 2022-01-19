CryptoTycoon (CTT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $60,846.00

CryptoTycoon (CURRENCY:CTT) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. One CryptoTycoon coin can now be purchased for $4.79 or 0.00011468 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CryptoTycoon has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. CryptoTycoon has a total market cap of $543,265.35 and approximately $60,846.00 worth of CryptoTycoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004858 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00051492 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006660 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About CryptoTycoon

CryptoTycoon is a coin. CryptoTycoon’s total supply is 907,132 coins and its circulating supply is 113,416 coins. CryptoTycoon’s official Twitter account is @Castweet_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

Buying and Selling CryptoTycoon

