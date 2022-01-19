CryptoVerificationCoin Price Reaches $0.0038 on Exchanges (CVCC)

CryptoVerificationCoin (CURRENCY:CVCC) traded 25.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 19th. One CryptoVerificationCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, CryptoVerificationCoin has traded 58.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. CryptoVerificationCoin has a market cap of $2,198.19 and $8.00 worth of CryptoVerificationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00031940 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000244 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000172 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000747 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 45.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000199 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin Profile

CryptoVerificationCoin (CRYPTO:CVCC) is a coin. CryptoVerificationCoin’s total supply is 36,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 582,595 coins. The official website for CryptoVerificationCoin is cryptoverificationcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoVerificationCoin is a platform for verification services related to the crypto-sphere. CVCC clears the project as SAFE only after it passes its project security parameters and safety guidelines. Like for developers, all background verification data are encrypted and saved only to be used in situations of frauds or exit scams. “

