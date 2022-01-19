CryptoZoon Price Reaches $0.0031 on Exchanges (ZOON)

CryptoZoon (CURRENCY:ZOON) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Over the last seven days, CryptoZoon has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One CryptoZoon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoZoon has a total market capitalization of $2.38 million and $5.06 million worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002384 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00058239 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,124.09 or 0.07445518 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00063233 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,927.89 or 0.99925079 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00066738 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00007590 BTC.

CryptoZoon’s total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 769,312,783 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoZoon directly using U.S. dollars.

