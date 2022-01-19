CUE Protocol Trading 3.6% Lower This Week (CUE)

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. CUE Protocol has a market cap of $98,116.69 and approximately $252.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CUE Protocol has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One CUE Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $12.88 or 0.00030714 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002385 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00058195 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,115.25 or 0.07428062 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00062938 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,856.11 or 0.99802630 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00066311 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007614 BTC.

About CUE Protocol

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

CUE Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUE Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUE Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUE Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

