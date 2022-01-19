Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.55

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.55 and last traded at $12.84, with a volume of 133311 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.82.

Separately, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cullinan Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

Get Cullinan Oncology alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.55.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Analysts predict that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGEM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 62.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,977,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,931,000 after purchasing an additional 757,733 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 72.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,629,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,780,000 after purchasing an additional 687,316 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 29,459.6% during the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 295,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,613,000 after purchasing an additional 294,596 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 59.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 777,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,021,000 after purchasing an additional 289,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 80.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after acquiring an additional 188,316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

About Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.