Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.55

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.55 and last traded at $12.84, with a volume of 133311 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.82.
Separately, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cullinan Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.55.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGEM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 62.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,977,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,931,000 after purchasing an additional 757,733 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 72.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,629,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,780,000 after purchasing an additional 687,316 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 29,459.6% during the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 295,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,613,000 after purchasing an additional 294,596 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 59.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 777,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,021,000 after purchasing an additional 289,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 80.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after acquiring an additional 188,316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.
About Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM)
Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.
