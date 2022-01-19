Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.46.

Several analysts recently commented on CWK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cushman & Wakefield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $21.75 to $23.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

In related news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,797,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $117,982,075.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Forrester sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $194,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWK. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 459.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 369.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 45,373 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 2nd quarter worth about $186,000. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CWK traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.91. 31,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Cushman & Wakefield has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $22.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.40.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.20. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 0.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

