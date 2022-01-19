CVB Financial (CVBF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect CVB Financial to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $113.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.73 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 45.37% and a return on equity of 10.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CVB Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CVB Financial stock opened at $23.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.34. CVB Financial has a one year low of $18.72 and a one year high of $25.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 171.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the third quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the third quarter worth about $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

