CVCoin (CVN) Price Down 18.7% Over Last 7 Days

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. During the last seven days, CVCoin has traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. CVCoin has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and $3,066.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CVCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0890 or 0.00000213 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CVCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00057946 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,102.17 or 0.07427274 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00062548 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,708.46 or 0.99859312 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00066053 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00007623 BTC.

CVCoin Coin Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 coins. The official website for CVCoin is crypviser.network . The Reddit community for CVCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Crypviser . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . CVCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@crypviser

Buying and Selling CVCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CVCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CVCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CVCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CVCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.