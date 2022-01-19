CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Stock Price Down 4.8%

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN)’s stock price dropped 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $98.08 and last traded at $98.22. Approximately 973 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 105,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.18.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 2,579.50 and a beta of 1.81.

Get CVR Partners alerts:

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.42) by $6.70. CVR Partners had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $144.72 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $2.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. This represents a $11.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.97%. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29,300.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in CVR Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $296,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in CVR Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $247,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in CVR Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in CVR Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $397,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CVR Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.61% of the company’s stock.

About CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN)

CVR Partners LP is a holding company, which engages in the nitrogen fertilizer business. Its products include ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.