CVS Health Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 841,060 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,791% compared to the typical volume of 44,467 call options.

CVS Health stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.45. 7,242,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,917,470. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.36 and its 200-day moving average is $89.67. CVS Health has a 12 month low of $68.02 and a 12 month high of $107.26. The stock has a market cap of $136.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 34.97%.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.50.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVS. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in CVS Health by 15.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,350,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $363,030,000 after purchasing an additional 576,576 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,836 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Tatro Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 11.0% in the second quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 7,887 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 10.0% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,027,121 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $85,703,000 after buying an additional 93,491 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.5% in the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

