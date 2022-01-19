Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) CEO N Scott Fine Acquires 5,000 Shares

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) CEO N Scott Fine bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.89 per share, with a total value of $19,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

N Scott Fine also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cyclo Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, December 15th, N Scott Fine bought 5,000 shares of Cyclo Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.89 per share, with a total value of $19,450.00.

On Friday, November 19th, N Scott Fine bought 5,000 shares of Cyclo Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00.

NASDAQ CYTH traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.82. 700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,672. Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $17.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter. Cyclo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,236.82% and a negative return on equity of 130.26%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Cyclo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $82,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Cyclo Therapeutics by 259.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 28,820 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics by 20.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 8,877 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics by 21.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cyclo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Cyclo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

About Cyclo Therapeutics

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of cyclodextrin-based biopharmaceuticals for the treatment of disease. Its product candidates include Trappsol Cyclo, which treats Neimann-Pick Type C disease. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of innovative cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of people with serious and life threatening rare diseases and medical conditions.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.