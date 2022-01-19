Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) Short Interest Update

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, an increase of 48.4% from the December 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cypress Environmental Partners during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cypress Environmental Partners in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cypress Environmental Partners by 38.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 6,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CELP opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.05. Cypress Environmental Partners has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $3.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.58.

Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Cypress Environmental Partners had a negative return on equity of 5,487.48% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $32.43 million for the quarter.

About Cypress Environmental Partners

Cypress Environmental Partners LP engages in the provision of essential midstream services. The firm’s services include pipeline inspection, integrity and hydrostatic testing services to energy companies and vendors. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline Inspection, Pipeline & Process and Water & Environmental Services.

