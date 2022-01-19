CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.80.

CTMX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTMX. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 5.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 47.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 301,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 97,002 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 312.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 71,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.93. 14,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,591. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.62. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $10.05.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $17.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.53 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.76% and a negative net margin of 108.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

