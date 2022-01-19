Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) Shares Gap Down to $11.25

Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.25, but opened at $10.59. Cyxtera Technologies shares last traded at $10.59, with a volume of 134 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CYXT shares. UBS Group started coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Cyxtera Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.95.

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $177.10 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Cyxtera Technologies Inc will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYXT. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

Cyxtera Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYXT)

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. announced a definitive business combination agreement with Cyxtera Technologies Inc

