Dai Trading Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 19th. Dai has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion and $405.29 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002384 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dai has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004855 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00051838 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006728 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.85 or 0.00114083 BTC.

Dai Profile

DAI is a coin. Its genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 9,744,201,040 coins. The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Dai

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

