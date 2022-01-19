Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Short Interest Up 23.3% in December

Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the December 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of DTRUY opened at $19.67 on Wednesday. Daimler Truck has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $20.22.

Get Daimler Truck alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DTRUY shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Daimler Truck in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. DZ Bank started coverage on Daimler Truck in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a €42.00 ($47.73) price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Daimler Truck in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Daimler Truck in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.