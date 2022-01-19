Daimler Truck (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Coverage Initiated at Societe Generale

Equities researchers at Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Daimler Truck (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DTRUY. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Daimler Truck in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a €42.00 ($47.73) price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Daimler Truck in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Daimler Truck in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Daimler Truck in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of Daimler Truck stock opened at $19.67 on Wednesday. Daimler Truck has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $20.22.

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

