Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) Short Interest Up 23.1% in December

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,210,000 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the December 15th total of 13,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DNMR shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Danimer Scientific from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Danimer Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danimer Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of DNMR opened at $5.93 on Wednesday. Danimer Scientific has a twelve month low of $5.92 and a twelve month high of $66.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of -0.51. The company has a current ratio of 7.36, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Danimer Scientific had a negative net margin of 102.95% and a negative return on equity of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $13.37 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Danimer Scientific will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $88,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNMR. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $676,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $1,562,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $3,903,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

