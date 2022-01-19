DAOstack Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $172,624.00 (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. DAOstack has a total market cap of $1.87 million and approximately $172,624.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DAOstack has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. One DAOstack coin can currently be bought for $0.0381 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.58 or 0.00092189 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,870.21 or 1.00056720 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005736 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00029373 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00051380 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003453 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.26 or 0.00619560 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DAOstack Profile

DAOstack (GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

Buying and Selling DAOstack

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

