Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 921,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,379 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.57% of Darling Ingredients worth $66,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2,733.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 93.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DAR opened at $67.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.68. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.70 and a 1-year high of $85.98.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 18.35%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DAR shares. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.20.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

