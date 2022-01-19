Databroker (DTX) Price Hits $0.0961 on Major Exchanges

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 19th. Databroker has a total market cap of $8.11 million and approximately $990.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Databroker coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0961 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Databroker has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004896 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00051780 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006766 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Databroker

DTX is a coin. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,462,572 coins. Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Databroker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

