Datamine Price Reaches $0.10 on Major Exchanges (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. Datamine has a market capitalization of $332,757.60 and approximately $13,243.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datamine coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000243 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Datamine has traded up 3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.55 or 0.00333255 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00007782 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001174 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $456.01 or 0.01087725 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003816 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

About Datamine

DAM is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,262,349 coins. The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com . The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Datamine Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

