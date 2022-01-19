Datasea (DTSS) versus Its Competitors Financial Survey

Datasea (NASDAQ: DTSS) is one of 391 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Datasea to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Get Datasea alerts:

Datasea has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Datasea’s competitors have a beta of -20.21, indicating that their average stock price is 2,121% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Datasea and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Datasea $170,000.00 -$4.65 million -3.70 Datasea Competitors $1.75 billion $333.83 million -32.48

Datasea’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Datasea. Datasea is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Datasea and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Datasea -725.72% -249.35% -117.81% Datasea Competitors -125.05% -141.21% -5.68%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Datasea and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Datasea 0 0 0 0 N/A Datasea Competitors 2538 12851 23686 644 2.56

As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 47.47%. Given Datasea’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Datasea has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Datasea shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.9% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 71.6% of Datasea shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Datasea competitors beat Datasea on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Datasea

Datasea, Inc. is a technology company that provides smart security systems. It focuses on visual and non-visual fusion perception algorithms and big data analytics technologies, by providing customers with smart security solutions, smart hardware, education-related technologies applicable and 5G value-added services across multiple scenarios and industries. The company, through its variable interest entity, Shuhai Information Technology Co., Ltd. has managed to commercialize its products to schools, public communities, governmental authorities, retail outlets, healthcare and scenic areas all over China. Datasea was founded by Zhi Xin Liu, Fu Liu, and Xing Zhong Sun on September 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Datasea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datasea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.