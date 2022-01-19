DeepOnion Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,316.00 (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000365 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $3.46 million and $1,316.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003029 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00016616 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00010055 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,623,400 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

