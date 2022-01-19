DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Market Capitalization Achieves $7.54 Million

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $7.54 million and approximately $457,200.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000933 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00058099 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00063751 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,114.83 or 0.07435858 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,790.66 or 0.99764341 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00066393 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007636 BTC.

About DeFi Yield Protocol

DeFi Yield Protocol was first traded on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,293,213 coins. The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Yield Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

