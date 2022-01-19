DeFine Hits 1-Day Volume of $4.46 Million (DFA)

DeFine (CURRENCY:DFA) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Over the last week, DeFine has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. One DeFine coin can currently be bought for $1.60 or 0.00003816 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFine has a market cap of $89.79 million and approximately $4.46 million worth of DeFine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00057971 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00064549 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,115.68 or 0.07439896 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,910.69 or 1.00078164 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00067011 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00007586 BTC.

DeFine’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,181,518 coins. DeFine’s official Twitter account is @DeFinePlatform

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFine should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFine using one of the exchanges listed above.

